Three months after its global launch, Honkai: Star Rail grossed well overall 500 million dollars making a result similar to that of Genshin Impact of course over a comparable period of time.

Another success for miHoYo

miHoYo has launched another successful live service

More precisely, between April 26 and July 25, 2023 i mobile players spent $500 million on Honkai: Star Rail, according to mobile market analyst firm Sensor Tower, whose data is usually very accurate and reliable.

Genshin Impact grossed approximately $515 million in its first three months. The most active country in Honkai: Star Rail is China, where 41.1% of revenues come from. Japan follows with 23.9%, behind the USA (12%) and South Korea (7%). The game has been downloaded 19 million times.

Since it has been on the market, Honkai: Star Rail has accounted for 65.3% of global revenues by miHoYo, followed by Genshin Impact (30.6%) and Honkai Impact 3rd (2.8%). The game also allowed miHoYo to become the second largest mobile publisher globally from the fifth position.

In short, it is a great success, which also shows the current strength of the mobile market, capable of producing billionaire hits like this, attracting players from all over the world.