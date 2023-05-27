As promised, during the update 1.1 presentation livestream of Honkai: Star Rail Hoyoverse which took place today, Saturday 27 May 2023, bestowed four promotional codes through which players of the free-to-play RPG can redeem 400 Free Stellar Jade and other resources that will prove useful in view of the new banners arriving in June.

Among one novelty and another of the rich update 1.1 of Honkai: Star Rail, which will see the debut of Silver Wolf, Luocha and Yukong as playable characters, limited-time events and more, as per tradition, three promotional codes have been revealed, plus a quarter bonus as compensation for the postponement of the presentation, which was originally scheduled to take place yesterday. In total we are talking about a bonus of 400 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether (resources for upgrading weapons), 5 Traveler’s Guide (items for leveling up characters) and 50,000 Credits.

Below are the Honkai Star Rail codes published on May 27, 2023:

ZTPTNMTTX8LUF – 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits

– 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits 8A6T6LBFQ4D3 – 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guides

– 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guides DB7A64BW8LC7 – 100 Stellar Jade and 4 Condensed Aether

– 100 Stellar Jade and 4 Condensed Aether CS75WMP976AK – 100 Stellar Jade

Please note that they will be valid today they will only be valid until 06:00 Italian on Sunday 28 May 2023so take advantage of it while you can.

For redeem codes above you have two ways: via the official site of Honkai: Star Rail or directly within the game.

In the first case, just open the main menu and click on the button with the three dots at the top and choose the option “Reedem Code”, as in the example above. Once done, all you have to do is enter the numbers and letters of the codes above and press the confirmation key.

Alternatively you can redeem them from official site of Honkai: Star Rail by logging into your Hoyoverse account and visiting this address. Again, simply type in your passwords and hit enter.

If you have done everything correctly, you will receive your rewards in the internal mailbox of the game. You can access it from the pause menu and by clicking on the envelope icon on the right. Once inside, just select “Claim All” to get all the rewards in one go.

We also remind you to often visit our page with all the active Honkai: Star Rail promotional codes, which we update every time Hoyoverse decides to give its players a gift as in this case.