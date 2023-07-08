Here are three new promotional codes for Honkai: Star Rail, thanks to which you can get 300 Stellar Jade and other useful resources.
Hoyoverse has bestowed three new promotional codes Of Honkai: Star Rail for July 2023 during the live presentation of update 1.2, thanks to which all players will get well 300 Stellar Jade free.
Between one novelty and another of the 1.2 update of Honkai: Star Rail, which will introduce new main and secondary missions, events and banners of Kafka and Blade, the Chinese company has unveiled three promotional codes, thanks to which players will receive 300 Stellar Jade, 50,000 credits, 5 Traveler’s Guides (material to level up characters) and 4 Condensed Aether (material to upgrade Light Cones.
Below are the Honkai Star Rail codes published onJuly 8, 2023:
- 7B6B7GBZTVTB – 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits
- MSPT7HAZTCTX – 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guides
- 5TPBPGAGBDAK – 100 Stellar Jade and 4 Condensed Aether
Keep in mind that these bonuses will be only available for a few hoursSo take advantage of it while you still have time.
How to redeem promo codes for Honkai: Star Rail
For redeem codes above you have two ways: via the official site of Honkai: Star Rail or directly within the game.
In the first case, just open the main menu and click on the button with the three dots at the top and choose the option “Reedem Code”, as in the example above. Once done, all you have to do is enter the numbers and letters of the codes above and press the confirmation key.
Alternatively you can redeem them from official site of Honkai: Star Rail by logging into your Hoyoverse account and visiting this address. Again, simply type in your passwords and hit enter.
If you have done everything correctly, you will receive your rewards in the internal mailbox of the game. You can access it from the pause menu and by clicking on the envelope icon on the right. Once inside, just select “Claim All” to get all the rewards in one go.
We also remind you to often visit our page with all the active Honkai: Star Rail promotional codes, which we update every time Hoyoverse decides to give its players a gift as in this case.
