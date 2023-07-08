Hoyoverse has bestowed three new promotional codes Of Honkai: Star Rail for July 2023 during the live presentation of update 1.2, thanks to which all players will get well 300 Stellar Jade free.

Between one novelty and another of the 1.2 update of Honkai: Star Rail, which will introduce new main and secondary missions, events and banners of Kafka and Blade, the Chinese company has unveiled three promotional codes, thanks to which players will receive 300 Stellar Jade, 50,000 credits, 5 Traveler’s Guides (material to level up characters) and 4 Condensed Aether (material to upgrade Light Cones.

Below are the Honkai Star Rail codes published onJuly 8, 2023:

7B6B7GBZTVTB – 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits

– 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits MSPT7HAZTCTX – 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guides

– 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler’s Guides 5TPBPGAGBDAK – 100 Stellar Jade and 4 Condensed Aether

Keep in mind that these bonuses will be only available for a few hoursSo take advantage of it while you still have time.