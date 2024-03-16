During the livestream presentation of update 1.1 of Honkai: StarRail which took place today, Saturday, March 16, 2024, Hoyoverse shared three promotional codes through which players of the free-to-play RPG can redeem 300 Stellar Jade Free and other resources that will prove useful in view of the new banners arriving at the end of the month.

Between one new feature and another of the rich update 2.1 of Honkai: Star Rail, which will see the debut of Acheron and Aventurine as playable characters, limited-time events and more, as per tradition, three promotional codes have been revealed. In total we are talking about a bonus of 300 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether (resources for upgrading weapons), 5 Traveler's Guide (items for character level up) and 50,000 Credits.

Below are the Honkai Star Rail codes published on March 16:

3SRN6L3AADLK – 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits

– 100 Stellar Jade and 50,000 Credits YTRN743TSUL7 – 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler's Guide

– 100 Stellar Jade and 5 Traveler's Guide 2S8N6M3ATV6T – 100 Stellar Jade and 4 Condensed Aether

Keep in mind that they will be valid today will only be valid until 06:00 Italian on Sunday 17 March 2024so take advantage of it while you still have time.