During the live broadcast on YouTube dedicated to version 1.6 of Honkai: Star Rail, which will introduce new playable characters, events and more, the Chinese software house, as per tradition, shared three promotional codes, which give a bonus of 300 Stellar Jade, 4 Refined Aether (resources for upgrading weapons), 5 Traveler's Guides (items for character leveling) and 50,000 Credits. We have listed them below:

Hoyoverse has revealed three new ones promotional codes For Honkai: StarRail through which players can redeem 300 free Stellar Jade and other helpful resources as we prepare for Update 1.6 at the end of December 2023.

How to get 300 Stellar Jade for free with promo codes

For redeem codes above you have two ways: via the official Honkai: Star Rail website or directly within the game.

In the first case, just open the main menu of the game and click on the button with the three dots at the top and choose the option “Reedem Code”, as in the example above. Once done, all you have to do is enter the numbers and letters of the codes above and press the confirmation button.

Alternatively you can redeem them from official site of Honkai: Star Rail by logging in with your Hoyoverse account and visiting this address. Also in this case you simply need to type the passwords and press enter.

If you did everything correctly, you will receive your rewards in the internal mailbox of the game. You can access it from the pause menu and by clicking on the envelope icon on the right. Once inside, just select “Claim All” to get all the rewards at once.