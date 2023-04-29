Hoyoverse has decided to give away 10 Star Rail Special Passes to all players of Honkai: Star Railequal to 1,600 Stellar Jade, to celebrate the success of the game’s launch.

As we know, in fact, it has exceeded 20 million downloads worldwide in the first 24 hours of its debut, although the PS5 and PS4 versions are not yet available.

The announcement came via a Twitter message from CEO Da Wei, who in thanking PC and mobile players revealed that 10 Star Rail Special Passes are on the way, which will be distributed tomorrow. Sunday 30 April 2023. To redeem them, simply keep an eye on the in-game mailbox, from the menu.

For the uninitiated, the Star Rail Passes are the resources needed to run the “Warps”, i.e. the gacha mechanic to obtain new characters and equipment. Especially the variant “Special” it is used for limited-time banners, so it is a bonus that will certainly be greatly appreciated by players.

That’s not all, because Hoyoverse has also announced a concert with symphony orchestra which will be broadcast live at 1:30 pm Italian, also on April 30, on the channel YouTube And Twitch by Honkai: Star Rail.

We also remind you, if you haven’t already done so, that you have a few hours to redeem the Honkai: Star Rail promotional codes expiring tomorrow, with 400 Stellar Jade free for everyone.