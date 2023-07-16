In view of the launch of the full-bodied update 1.2 Of Honkai: Star RailHoyoverse shared details on the date and time of the scheduled maintenance of game servers which will take place before the publication of the update and during which it will be impossible to log-in. At its end, as per tradition, players will be rewarded for their patience with 600 free Stellar Jade.
Work on the servers will begin in Italy at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday 19 July 2023. According to the details shared, the maintenance should last about 5 hours, which means that barring any problems it will be possible to return to play from 05:00 in the morning on the same day.
Immediately after the start of the maintenance you will be able to start downloading the 1.2 update of Honkai Star Rail. From PC simply select the “Update” option from the launcher. From Android, however, everything happens automatically by starting the app, while for the iOS versions you will need to enter the App Store and select “Update” from the game page.
As mentioned at the beginning, Honkai: Star Rail players will receive a bonus at the end of server maintenance equal to 600 Stellar Jade, which will surely come in handy in view of the new banners.
What’s new in update 1.2 of Honkai: Star Rail
Honkai: Star Rail update 1.2 promises to be full of new features, as you can read in our summary of the latest Hoyoverse presentation live. Will introduce new missions main ones that will restart the events of the plot after the cliffhanger that concluded version 1.00 and secondary missions starring Kafka and Yukong. Among other things, the latter can be obtained for free by completing a special stage of the Forgotten Hall.
Like any update there is no shortage new playable characters, in this case the 5-star Kafka and Blade, and the four-star Luka, as well as limited-time events of various kinds. Among these there will be one that will give 10 Star Rail Special Passes simply by logging into the game. Other new features include two new sets of Relic and Planar Ornament and a new stage for the Simulated Universe
