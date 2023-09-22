On the occasion of the Tokyo Game Show 2023, Hoyoverse presented Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2a huge update of the free-to-play action for PC and mobile which will begin a new story and introduce numerous and substantial changes to the gameplay, with a release period set at February 2024.

In the video below you will find the entire presentation of Hoyoverse in English, which includes a trailer, various videos and insights into the new features coming to the game.

Among the details shared, we know that Honkai 3rd Part 2 will take place on Mars introducing a new story starring brand new characters, thus also meeting new players.

On the gameplay side there will be many new features. In particular it was revised the combat system and now all characters will be able to jump freely, thus creating new combat strategies and challenges. There will also be the new Astral Ring mechanic, which allows you to unleash the Burst Skills of multiple characters at the same time and make a clean sweep of enemies in a stylish way.

We will also find new enemies to face and from this point of view Hoyoverse has promised that they will be characterized by new mechanics and superior artificial intelligence.