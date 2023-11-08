













And well, the truth is that the references were undeniable. The first thing fans noticed was an immense nod to the opening 10 of Black Clover; especially the sequences of Bronya replicating Asta.

Later we go to a scene that any fan of Frieren could capture, and we are referring to the glass staircase that appears in the opening of the series, which is performed by the band Yoasobi.

And finally, the PV refers to the opening of the second season of the isekai Mushoku tensei: jobless reincarnationwhich was broadcast until last September.

However, the PV is no longer available, having been replaced in the archived version by one that no longer contains the references. In the opinion of fans, this was done to avoid any copyright complaints because, as we already told you, the “winks” are really evident.

Source: Honkai Impact 3 Official Site

Where to play Honkai Impact 3rd?

Inspired by EvangelionHonkai Impact 3rd is an action role-playing game and is available for free download on mobile and PC.

Within the game, the player becomes the captain of the ship Hyperion, who leads the Valkyries against the Honkai, an entity whose purpose is to destroy the human race. Like all gacha, the player will be able to obtain new equipment using crystals.

In addition to PvE fights, players can compete online in various game modesforming teams of Valkyries that must fight against various enemies.

