With honking of cars in caravan, flags, some saucepan or simply the palms of the hands, the neighbors and merchants of Formosa came out to protest on Friday night after the police repression and against the measure ordered by the Gildo Insfrán government to return to the harshest quarantine after 17 contagions.

The reaction and protests of the people for a new confinement unleashed a strong repression by the local police in the afternoon that ended with the launching of tear gas and rubber bullets, injured and more than 90 people arrested.

The neighbors accompanied with their noises the protest of the merchants and owners of bars and restaurants that they agreed to open its doors despite the official order to remain closed. There was a party atmosphere on the part of the owners of the gastronomic places in the center that were filled with people: in a year they could only open two months.

“We decided to open because in a year we only open two months, with reduced days and hours, only on weekends, until one in the morning. At last we were able to get together with several gastronomic companies and do the same, because people are afraid of demonstrating. “People came out en masse like never before, applaud, honk. It looks like a party. What is happening in Formosa is something unique, “he told the newspaper. The nation Marcelo Ocampo, owner of the Pepe Guapo bar.

On Friday night, the feeling, both of the merchants and of the people who remained in the streets protesting with applause, whistles and horns, was a mixture of surprise and satisfaction at the response of the people of Formosa after so many months of enduring the isolation.

The protest in the afternoon had been called by the merchants shouting “we want to work” in the Government House. When they wanted to get around the security fence, they faced police officers who threw rubber bullets, tear gas, and arrested protesters and some journalists.

Among the protesters, he highlighted the claim of merchants alerted by the obligation to close their sources of work again. “Gildo does what he wants with Formosa, We are merchants, we do not have fixed salaries, we do not live off the State, we do not have plans. If we don’t sell, we don’t have money and we don’t have food. We want to open with protocol, we all take care of ourselves, “complained the owner of a local business.

Among the injured was the opposition councilor Gabriela Neme, who suffered a sprained arm and had to be hospitalized. “They hurt us, but the violence will not silence our cry for freedom. Today I am stronger than ever to continue taking the side of the people,” he declared. From the cartridges found, it was discovered that part of the tear gas thrown they were expired since 1995. “It generates decomposition because it expired more than 25 years ago!”, He pointed out.

The government of Formosa had already been in the spotlight for the mandatory isolation centers those who subjected its citizens and the “stranded” who could not enter the province where they live.

NE