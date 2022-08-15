The Chinese company Hongqi introduced the HQ9 minivan, which is tipped to compete with the Russian Aurus Komendant. This was reported on August 15 by the portal Autonews.

The car received a massive radiator grille with vertical slats, sliding doors, narrow LED headlights and numerous chrome elements.

The seven-seat cabin has a digital instrument panel, a large touchscreen display, and there is wireless charging for a smartphone. The chairs are upholstered in leather.

For the driver, there is adaptive cruise control, all-round video review and parking assistance, as well as a blind spot monitoring system. The minivan received a two-liter gasoline turbo engine, engine power is 252 liters. With. Experts mentioned that in the future the car will receive a hybrid power plant.

Hongqi announced at the beginning of this summer that it intended to enter the Russian market. It is expected that in Russia the brand will be represented by crossovers HS5 and E-HS9. A little later, Hongqi sedans will also be brought to our market: H5 and H7. It is possible that HQ9 will also be presented, but later.

The price of a car starts at 400,000 yuan (about 3,600,000 rubles).

On August 9, it became known that the Chinese sub-brand Tank, which belongs to Great Wall Motors, began certification of its cars in Russia. The first to receive OTTS type approval is a competitor to the Japanese SUV Toyota Land Cruiser 200, the Tank 500 model.