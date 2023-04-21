The Chinese luxury car brand Hongqi presented two car models adapted for Russia. Information about new products is available at sitewhich began its work on April 21.

We are talking about the H9 premium sedan and the E-HS9 electric crossover. At the same time, their prices are still kept secret. According to media reports, E-HS9 and H9 will be estimated at about 15 million rubles.

The H9 has been on sale in China for three years now, so it can’t be called a “newcomer”. Its dimensions are 5137 mm long, 1904 mm wide and 1493 mm high with a wheelbase of 3060 mm.

Despite the variety of configurations at home, it will be brought to the Russian Federation in the 2.0T Deluxe assembly. It provides for a 2-liter gasoline turbo engine with a capacity of 245 hp. (380 Nm), seven-speed “robot” and rear-wheel drive.

A total of four body colors will be available to choose from.

Information on the electric car E-HS9 is kept secret. The site only states that in 10 minutes of charging, the power reserve can be replenished by 100 km. Dimensions were 5209 mm long, 2010 mm wide and 1713 mm high. Wheelbase – 3110 mm.

Earlier, on February 6, it was reported that a domestic dealer offered the Chinese Hongqi H9+ sedan to the Russian market.

Hongqi H9+ is a luxury sub-brand of the Chinese FAW. The large sedan has matrix LED headlights, door closers, keyless entry, multi-contour interior lighting, a virtual dashboard, seats with memory settings, heating, ventilation and massage, as well as chrome 20-inch wheels.