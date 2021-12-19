









Only candidates who are sufficiently patriotic according to the communist regime in Beijing were allowed to participate in the ballot box. Proponents of more democracy in the former British colony were unwelcome. The lack of interest is seen as a signal of dissatisfaction among the population with the political situation.

Shortly before the polls closed, less than 30 percent of voters showed up. Five years ago, the turnout was over 58 percent.

protests

Sunday marked the first parliamentary elections after the Chinese government ended mass anti-government protests last year. They announced a new security law that practically silences the opposition. Critics say the law is being used to deal with opponents. Many people ended up in prison, others fled abroad.

Explaining the disappointing turnout, Secretary of State Erick Tsang said foreign forces and “anti-Chinese elements” have encouraged voters to stay at home. Hong Kong’s government leader Carrie Lam rejected the claim that low participation is an expression of criticism of the government before the election. According to her, it should be seen as a sign that citizens do not want change.

The citizens of the metropolis could only directly elect 20 of the 90 parliamentarians, an even smaller share than before. Nearly half of those representatives are appointed by a committee that is seen as pro-Beijing. The rest of the parliamentary seats are for representatives of certain interest groups.

One country, two systems

Hong Kong was a British Crown Colony for a long time, but has been part of China since 1997. Beijing pledged that the city would receive a special status for another half century, the so-called one country, two systems arrangement. As a result, residents of Hong Kong had more political freedoms than residents of other parts of China, but these are now gradually disappearing.