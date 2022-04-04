Hong Kong’s head of government, Carrie Lam, announced this Monday (4) that she will not run for a second term in the city’s May elections, after a management marked by pro-democracy demonstrations and severe restrictions against covid that isolated the important financial center.

With the announcement, Lam ended months of speculation. She will not participate in the process where a committee of the political elite will choose a new ruler next month.

“I will complete my five-year term as Chief Executive on June 30 and will officially end my 42-year career in government,” Lam told reporters.

She said Chinese officials “understand and respect” her decision not to run for another term and that she informed Beijing in March last year.

Lam attributed the decision to “family” reasons.

“I have to put my family members first. And they feel it’s time to go home.”

Carrie Lam, a career civil servant, became the first woman to govern Hong Kong in 2017 after being elected by the 1,500-member pro-China committee that chooses the incumbent. The electoral college is equivalent to only 0.02% of the territory’s population, which has 7.4 million inhabitants.

The 64-year-old government official avoided questions about a new candidacy for months.

His departure ends a controversial five-year period in which Beijing has stepped up control of the city after the massive pro-democracy demonstrations of 2019 and which has also been marked by the response to the pandemic, which has isolated Hong Kong internationally.

– Divisive figure –

City residents have no idea who will be the next chief executive, as the position is not democratically defined, which was one of the demands of the 2019 protests, placated by the authorities’ repression.

The future ruler will be chosen on May 8, but so far no name with real prospects of victory has presented the candidacy.

The current number two in the local government, John Lee, who has experience in security matters, is touted by the press as a possible candidate, as is the city’s finance secretary, Paul Chan.

Lam said he has yet to receive any resignation requests from his ministers, a step cabinet members must take if they are to run for the chief executive’s post.

The successor is expected to take up the post on July 1, the 2-year anniversary of Hong Kong’s return from the UK to China.

Carrie Lam concludes the term as a divisive figure.

Supporters consider her a person loyal to Beijing who ruled the city during the major protests and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Critics, including some Western countries, call her the figure who ruled when Hong Kong’s political freedoms and reputation as a stable regional business center collapsed.

After the 2019 protests, Beijing responded with a crackdown that brought Hong Kong under mainland Chinese authority.

Lam was Hong Kong’s first female ruler to be sanctioned by the United States for her support of the crackdown, in which the city’s leading pro-democracy figures were arrested or fled abroad.

– Isolated financial center –

Lam’s government has replicated China’s ‘covid zero’ strategy by imposing some of the most restrictive measures in the world to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has angered the business world operating on the island.

The financial center remained virtually isolated from the world for 18 months, with borders almost closed and strict quarantines.

But the strategy foundered with the arrival of the omicron variant, which spread with speed and led Hong Kong to register one of the highest mortality rates among developed places.

In the last two years there has been a steady outflow of the population, at a rate not seen since the transfer from the UK to China.

Thousands of expatriate foreigners also left the city, especially in the first quarter when the oncoming outbreak made it clear that the island would remain isolated.

Lam leaves the post with the lowest popularity rating for a chief executive, according to a poll by the Kong Public Opinion Research Institute.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange ended Monday’s session up 2.10%.

