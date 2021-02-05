Hong Kong has launched a controversial new strategy to contain coronavirus outbreaks. As reported The Guardian, your authorities They are blocking entire residential buildings without warning and all citizens must take a diagnostic test or otherwise they will be fined 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (around 540 euros).

Thus, they have been made viral images showing dozens of officers running down the street unfolding a roll of tape to cordon off a property. Last Tuesday, the Executive authorized that they could break into the homes of residents and remove them by force if they do not undergo the corresponding tests.

A dozen positives

This has led some local media to publish guides to discover if each person’s home could be the following to be visited by agents. Despite the aggressiveness of the strategy, the Government defends that A dozen positives have already been detected out of more than 10,000 tested.

Hong Kong has avoided major lockdowns, but specific building closures are increasing despite declining infections. Farm blockades last only one or two days and are geared towards densely populated real estate without centralized administration.

Doubts about profitability

The tactic, yes, has raised doubts among some experts due to the low number of cases found. For example, in the latest inspection conducted at Lam Tim, out of 2,000 people assessed, zero positives were detected.