Hong Kong | Well-known democracy activist arrested again in Hong Kong, police have banned Heavenly Peace Square massacre commemoration

In Hong Kong a well-known democracy activist has been arrested by the police Chow Hang-tungin, says the news agency AFP. The news agency reporter saw the arrest situation.

Chow is one of the leaders in the Hong Kong Alliance. The group has held large candlesticks in the city all the way to the Heavenly Peace Square Massacre Remembrance Day, which is celebrated today, Friday. Hong Kong police have banned the gathering this year, citing the threat of a coronavirus.

However, only a few new interest rate infections have been reported daily in the Chinese Special Administrative Region over the past month. According to AFP, the chains of infection in the cases identified have been traceable.

Last in China drove through Hong Kong through the so-called National Security Law, under which much of the dissent and opposition to Chinese power is criminalized. Since then, dozens of activists have already been charged and sentenced to prison.

According to an AFP police source, Chow was arrested under an article related to the promotion of illegal public gatherings.

The Hong Kong Alliance had announced after the police ban that there would be no candlelight. However, Chow, who works as a lawyer, had said in interviews that he planned to go alone to Victoria Park, where the procession used to gather.

The commemorative procession was also banned last year, at that time officially because of the corona. However, tens of thousands of people gathered in the park despite the ban.

Thousands students marched on China’s Tiananmen Square in Beijing in the spring of 1989 to demand reform and democracy. In early June, the country’s administration decided to send tanks and armed soldiers to disperse the protest. Estimates of the number of deaths range from a few hundred to several thousand.

Hong Kong has been the only area under Chinese rule where it has been possible to commemorate the events of Tiananmen Square in a large, open gathering. In mainland China, the approach of Memorial Day has generally been followed by tightening internet censorship, AFP says.