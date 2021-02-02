Hong Kong warns against storming homes to take a ‘Corona’ test

Hong Kong authorities warned today, Tuesday, that they may storm homes in any of the prohibited areas that are subject to testing, if citizens are suspected in the house and refuse to open the door, according to what HKRTN reported.

This warning comes despite the fact that the closure applied by the government “similar to ambushes” revealed a few cases of injuries.

The government conducted a massive 48-hour testing process on January 23, in a part of the city of Cologne, which is home to a large number of ethnic minorities who have recorded several hotspots of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Although the first operation has not been announced, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that a leak of the date of the operation made it less efficient, as the residents of 500 homes did not respond to the policemen who knocked on their doors to take the tests.

7,000 people were tested during the operation, and 13 were tested positive. Experts said that such a number does not affect the spread of the virus very quickly and does not justify the imposition of further closures.

However, Lam said that extensive testing “undisclosed in other parts of the same region” will take place.

Another 24-hour lockdown, similar to ambushes, revealed three cases of infection with the virus, while four other operations were not recorded, the last of which ended this morning, with no new cases.