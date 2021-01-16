The United States imposed sanctions on six Chinese and Hong Kong officials on Friday, January 15, after a crackdown by the Hong Kong authorities against pro-democracy activists and former elected officials. In a statement, US Foreign Minister Mike Pompeo called on the island and Beijing to “immediately release those targeted in the name of national security law or other texts simply for exercising their rights and freedoms”. “We condemn the actions of the People’s Republic of China to undermine democratic freedoms and processes in Hong Kong and will continue to use all means at our disposal to hold those responsible to account,” he added.

A huge crackdown on January 6 targeted more than fifty Hong Kong opposition figures, as well as an American lawyer. All were arrested in the name of the national security law imposed in late June by Beijing on Hong Kong. The adoption of this text, considered by the West as a denial of the autonomy granted to Hong Kong, has contributed to aggravate the already strong tensions between the United States and China.

The sanctions announced by Washington target in particular Tam Yiu-Chung, the only representative of the former British colony on the standing committee of the Chinese Parliament, as well as officials of the Hong Kong police division responsible for national security. The Hong Kong government criticized the measures in a statement on Saturday “foolish, shameless and contemptible”. He expressed “the greatest anger” and denouncing decisions “coercive” which, he said, represents the latest attempt by the United States to interfere in China’s internal affairs.