Hong Kong: two more statues removed for Tiananmen Square after the “Pillar of Shame”

Two memorials to the Tiananmen Square crackdown were removed last night in Hong Kong, one day after the removal of another statue erected in memory of the 1989 protests, known as the “Pillar of Shame”.

Yesterday the “Goddess of Democracy” was also taken away from the campus of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (Cuhk), after becoming a symbol of the protests calling for more democracy in Hong Kong. The work, a 6.4 meter high copy of the allegorical figure erected in the same Tiananmen Square in Beijing during the bloodthirsty protests over thirty years ago, was eliminated as “unauthorized” by Cuhk. Also last night another university, Lingnan University, removed a stele dedicated to Tiananmen Square, after “examining and evaluating the elements present on the campus that can pose legal and security risks for the university community”. Both works were created by the Chinese naturalized American artist Chen Weiming, who spoke of “great regret”. “I will contact my lawyers in the United States to see if legal action can be taken,” he told Hong Kong Free Press.

The previous day it was the turn of the “Pillar of Shame” removed from the University of Hong Kong following legal assessments and fears “for the fragility of the work”. The 8-meter-tall statue had been on the campus of Hong Kong’s oldest university for nearly 25 years.

Tiananmen Square commemorations, strictly prohibited in mainland China, were only allowed in Hong Kong, before being banned in June 2020, officially for health reasons, following the previous year’s democracy protests.