In Hong Kong, they tightened the rules against those the authorities consider “traitors” and against those who protest against China. The autonomous region's parliamentarians approved the National Security Safeguarding Law, which contains penalties as high as life imprisonment, moving closer to Beijing's will. Pro-democracy activists on the island describe the decision as a curtailment of their freedoms.
