Hong Kong police arrested 8 political activists on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protest on June 4, 1989. Police said they arrested them on Saturday for “disruptive actions” or disturbing public order. Public commemoration of the 1989 Tiananmen Square events is banned in China’s special administrative region.

Until 2019, tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong every year on June 4 to commemorate the victims of the massacre. Over the next few years, Beijing increased its control over the independently administered former British colony. Extensively crafted security legislation was used to suppress political opposition.

Public commemoration of the victims of the event, often referred to in the West as the Tiananmen Square massacre, has always been banned in mainland China, with rights activists and relatives of the victims placed under house arrest or transferred to other regions. Ahead of the anniversary, the Tiananmen Mothers – a group of relatives of the victims – called for the truth about the crackdown to be revealed, compensation to be paid, and those responsible to be punished. The number of victims in 1989 is not known, the estimate of the dead varies from several hundreds to several thousand. The wounded would have been thousands. The issue remains taboo in China.