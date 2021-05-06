Hong Kong | Three received more than four years in prison for participating in the 2019 protests in Hong Kong, the judge found no clear evidence of rioting

In addition, on Thursday, well-known activist Joshua Wong and three others received convictions for a commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre last year, which violated the interest rate restrictions, says The Guardian.

In Hong Kong three participants in the 2019 protests have been sentenced, although the district judge said there was no clear evidence of rioting, says Hong Kong Broadcasting Corporation RTHK.

All defendants in their twenties were sentenced to more than four years in prison for rioting after a demonstration on October 1, 2019 in the Tsuen Wan district.

The day was one of the most violent protests in Hong Kong that began in June 2019. That’s when, for example, an 18-year-old high school student got a police bullet in his chest at Tsuen Wan.

The protests originated from a bill that would have facilitated the extradition of crime suspects to mainland China.

District Court judge Ernest Linin according to the accused, the participation in the protests encouraged other protesters who clashed with the police. Lin described the area’s demonstration as a “mini-war” between police and protesters, although he noted that police were acting in moderation, RTHK says.

According to Lin, it was no coincidence that the three accused, dressed like other protesters, were present at the time of the events. Severe prison sentences were justified as a deterrent, as well as the fact that the trio had to receive the same punishment as those who violated the law in the demonstration.

In addition, a fourth, forty accused received a total of four years and eight months of sentencing for protest and arson after throwing a poster.

British newspaper The Guardian says more than 10,000 people have been arrested in connection with the 2019 protests in Hong Kong.

For example in April Newspaper publisher among Hong Kong’s best-known democracy activists Jimmy Lai received a 12-month prison sentence for his contribution to the protests. In addition, Lai was convicted of participating in another protest and has been in prison for a total of 14 months.

Other front-line democracy activists were also sentenced to prison in April. The lengths of the sentences ranged from eight to 18, and for example, the former MP Lee Cheuk-Yan received a six-month sentence.

Thursday also a well-known activist Joshua Wong and three others were convicted of commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre last year for violating corona restrictions, says The Guardian. Wong was already serving a 17-month sentence in prison and now received an additional 10 months. Other convicts were sentenced to 4-6 months in prison.

The verdicts are based on those passed by China last summer Hong Kong Security Law, which gave the central government more freedom to condemn, for example, democracy activists for “subversive activity”.