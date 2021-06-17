Hong Kong police arrested the editor-in-chief, Ryan Law, of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily on Thursday during a massive raid in which four other executives were detained. The operation is covered by the National Security Law imposed by China last year, while the newspaper warns that the release of the press in the semi-autonomous territory “hangs by a thread.”

A new blow to press freedom in Hong Kong. 500 Hong Kong soldiers stormed the headquarters of the pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily. In the raid, the National Security Police arrested five executives of the newspaper, including its editor-in-chief Rayan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung.

Under the accusation of “collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security,” the agents took journalists from the pro-democracy milieu founded by the billionaire pro-democracy mogul and staunch critic of Beijing, Jimmy Lai, from their offices. for their participation in the massive social mobilizations of 2019.

“All we can do is carry on as usual. And I tell my colleagues to plan news coverage as we normally do,” Law said last month, admitting that the survival of the medium was in question with its director jailing.

During the police intervention, Apple Daily broadcast live from Facebook how the detained executives were taken away and in the videos, officers are seen searching and seizing the computers and notebooks of the tabloid reporters. The five detainees held senior positions at Next Digital, the parent company of Apple Daily.

Police officers gather at Apple Daily headquarters in Hong Kong. © REUTERS – APPLE DAILY

“We have arrested four men and a woman, and the ages, from 63 to 74 years. All of them are the directors of the company affiliated to Apple Daily for the crime (of) collusion with foreign countries and external elements (that ) endangers national security, ”said National Security Police Superintendent Li Kwai-Wah.

Detained under the Chinese National Security Law

This is the second police operation against the Hong Kong media critic, who suffered another raid last August that culminated in the arrest of its founder Lai and his subsequent imprisonment.

The persecution is covered by the National Security Law, imposed by China in June 2020, in response to protests in the semi-autonomous territory. The rule allows law enforcement to make such arrests against critics of Beijing and pro-democracy activists, under the pretext of preserving the integrity and security of China.

“The suspects have been arrested on strong evidence that they are conspiring to endanger national security,” Hong Kong Security Secretary John Lee told a news conference. And also, the assets of three companies belonging to Lai: Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limites and Apple Daily Internet Limited, which amount to 18 million dollars, were frozen.

The evidence used by the authorities for the arrests of the five executives would be about 30 articles published in the digital newspaper “both in Chinese and in English, requesting foreign countries and institutions to impose sanctions on the RAE (Administrative Region Special) from Hong Kong, as well as the People’s Republic of China, dating back to 2019, “Lee explained, alleging conspiracy.

Hong Kong authorities accused media workers of using journalistic work to “collude” with foreign forces and undertake “hostile activities” against Hong Kong and the People’s Republic of China, being a “tool to endanger” national security.

In addition, adding more controversy to the situation, the Hong Kong secretary criticized that the work of the Apple Daily journalists does not respond to “normal journalistic work” nor do they do it in a “legal and correct” way but to “promote their criminal activities.”

Lee stressed that the actions of the Hong Kong authorities are shielded in the protection of the reputation of the journalistic work of the ex-British colony, “for its sake and the credibility of the journalistic work in Hong Kong.”

Alarm on the state of press freedom in Hong Kong

His comments have raised alarm and concern about Hong Kong’s media freedom, marking the first time that the authorities have cited media articles as a possible violation of Chinese rule.

In a message to his readers, the Apple Daily He warned his readers that freedom of the press is “on the hook” in Hong Kong, but promised that “the Apple Daily staff will stand firm in our obligations and continue to the end to see the dawn come.”

The press union described the operation as a “gratuitous violation of press freedom” and highlighted the collusion of the territory’s police power with the National Security Law. Although Hong Kong has been a major international media center for decades, its ranking on journalists’ freedoms has plummeted in recent years, especially after the pro-democracy social outbreak of 2019.

“The role of a journalist in a free society is precisely to report on political opinions, even those that may be inappropriate,” university professor Sharron Fast told Afp.

A criticism also echoed by the president of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, Chris Yeung, noted that the actions against Apple Daily “could create a chilling effect on society” and raised concerns about the use of a law as a “weapon to persecute media executives and journalists”, undermining the ability of reporters to protect their materials “which is essential to defend press freedom.”

The organization Reporters Without Borders He also condemned the arrests via Twitter and reiterated the call for the immediate release of the detained journalists, including founder Jimmy Lai, sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Concern from the international community

For its part, the international community criticized the assault on the Hong Kong press. From the UK, the British Foreign Minister said that “today’s raids and arrests on Apple Daily demonstrate that Beijing is using the National Security Act to target dissenting voices of dissent, not to address public safety.”

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu also expressed sadness, saying that “authoritarianism is waging a brutal war against Apple Daily, a symbol of Hong Kong’s endangered freedom.”



Evidence is taken from the offices of the Apple Daily newspaper by police before being loaded into a waiting vehicle in Hong Kong on June 17, 2021. © AFP – ANTHONY WALLACE

The Apple Daily newspaper –founded more than 25 years ago– is a popular tabloid that mixes entertainment, entertainment, investigations and criticism of Beijing; and he has a long history of defending democracy in Hong Kong. Its founder, Lai, is a media mogul, a supporter of Donald Trump and the Hong Kong pro-democracy movement.

A few weeks ago, Law, now detained, asked his reporters to continue recording and doing journalism in case of being arrested, according to Afp: “Do journalism,” he replied. “It will be a great story.”

This is the first time that China relies on a rule to attack a media outlet. Since the implementation of the controversial Chinese National Security Law, backed by Hong Kong, hundreds of dissidents and critics of the Beijing Executive have been persecuted and more than 100 activists have been detained under the law.

While China assures that the norm was necessary to restore stability to the city, but international critics accuse the Asian giant of jeopardizing the premise of “one country, two systems” that would operate in Hong Kong since its independence from the British in 1997.

With Reuters, AFP and AP