Hong Kong | The new law will allow China to decide on candidates for the Hong Kong election

Electoral law is the last nail in the coffin of pro-democracy Hong Kong, critics say.

China’s the People’s Congress voted on Thursday on changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system, news agencies say. With the changes, China now has the right to reject candidates it does not like.

The aim is to guarantee Hong Kong a “nationalist” government, that is, a government that follows China’s line.

Accustomed to their freer special status than mainland China, Hong Kong people have in recent years fought against China’s growing control with prominent large-scale demonstrations that have received international attention and support.

Read more: How strictly does China intend to shackle Hong Kong? The researcher estimates that his hometown will be left with a single freedom

When the Hong Kong people are allowed to vote, they are overwhelmingly voting for democracy. Democrats won last year’s local election by crushing 90 percent of the seats.

However, China has systematically continued to erode Hong Kong’s democracy. Dozens of opposition leaders and activists have been arrested under the “National Security Act” that came into force last year.

Critics say Thursday’s vote is the last nail in the coffin of the Hong Kong democracy movement.

China’s representatives of the National People’s Congress burst into applause when the bill was passed by a vote of 2895-0. One abstained.

Changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system received applause in the Chinese parliament on Thursday.­

Once the law enters into force, the Chinese-led Electoral Commission will be allowed to review the backgrounds of Hong Kong election candidates and reject those it deems inappropriate. The Electoral Commission would also elect a large number of members of the city’s Legislative Council.

Last month, Hong Kong’s own China-minded regional government announced a parallel bill that would force all election candidates to swear allegiance to Beijing.

Read more: Hong Kong intends to force opposition politicians to swear allegiance to China

China apparently did not want to leave the matter to Hong Kong.

Spokesman for the People’s Congress Wang Chenin according to “the chaos in Hong Kong society shows that there are clear loopholes and flaws in the current electoral system” that will allow “Hong Kong anti-Chinese forces” to rise to power, according to AFP news agency.

According to Wang Chen, the decision now made ensures that the city’s decision-making power is visibly in the hands of “Hong Kong-loving patriots”.