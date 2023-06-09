Ten years after its first appearance, Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman’s inflatable yellow duck has floated again in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour. This time, however, the giant art installation is in the company of its twin. The crowd gathered to admire the works and take photos and selfies with the most famous ducks in the world. “When the AllRightsReserved agency asked me to propose it again, I hesitated. – said Florentijn Hofman – But when I thought about the world and the needs we all have after the pandemic, I thought about doubling down. So I brought two ducks to bring double luck “.



