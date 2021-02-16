Leung Kwok Hung, a pro-democracy activist, also known as “Long Hair,” performs the Vof victory as he enters court in Hong Kong on February 16, 2021. (ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

When he arrived at West Kowloon Court where the hearing was taking place on Tuesday February 16, Leung Kwok Hung This morning wore a Che Guevara T-shirt. He raised his arms making the V for victory and shouted: “Down with political prosecution”. Leung Kwok Hung, 64, nicknamed “Long Hair”, is one of the nine accused of this trial which has symbol value. Several activists gathered in front of the court responded by making the three-fingered salute which has become the rallying sign of movements against authoritarianism in Asia, Thailand and Burma.

In total, they are therefore new in the box. All of them are well-known faces of the struggle for rights in Hong Kong for decades. They all belong to the older generation of the democratic struggle for universal suffrage. There is, besides “Long hair”, the lawyer and journalist Margaret Ngoi Yee, 73, the press boss Jimmy Lai, 72, or the most famous undoubtedly, the lawyer Martin Lee, 82 years old. . Lee, ironically, is the man who was originally chosen by Beijing to write the basic law of Hong Kong, when the city was handed over by the United Kingdom. Today, he is in Beijing’s sights.

The prosecution, which must be expressed from Wednesday, February 17, accuses them of having organized the big demonstration of August 18, 2019, then of having participated in it. Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers had pounded the streets that day. The figure of 1.7 million demonstrators had even been put forward, or a quarter of the city’s population. The prosecution considers that only a motionless rally had been authorized by the police, and that by setting the crowd in motion, the organizers therefore defied the instructions and initiated a prohibited demonstration.

For this reason alone, the nine defendants face up to two times five years in prison. This is undoubtedly the reason why two of them, Au Nok Hin and Leung Ying Chang, preferred to plead guilty at the opening of the hearing, probably hoping to see their sentences reduced. The other seven therefore dispute the very basis of the prosecution. The verdict, which is normally expected on March 22, should give a clear picture of the state of the ongoing crackdown in Hong Kong.

For now, this repression is increasing day by day: arrests have multiplied for a year, all the more so since the introduction of the new law on national security adopted last summer. Political control now affects the education system. And the last idea of ​​power, unveiled Friday, February 12, is to grant the Hong Kong immigration director the power to prohibit anyone from leaving the city, without prior authorization from the courts. It is for the Chinese power to stop the flight of pro-democracy activists to Taiwan, Great Britain or Canada. The project has not yet been adopted. But if it is, it will complete the transformation of Hong Kong into an open-air prison, since it will become impossible to get out of it freely.