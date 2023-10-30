China Evergrande reported that Hong Kong’s High Court has decided to postpone a hearing on the liquidation of the Chinese developer until December 4. Originally, the hearing was scheduled for this Monday, October 30th.

The postponement gives Evergrande a new chance to develop a plan to restructure its billion-dollar debts and ensure its survival.

Evergrande, which accumulates debts of more than US$300 billion, said on the 20th that it was still negotiating with creditors to review the terms of a debt restructuring proposal.

On the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Evergrande’s shares closed down almost 10% this Monday, after reacting with volatility to the news about the postponement. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



