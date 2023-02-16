By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Stocks in Hong Kong rebounded slightly on Thursday and ended four days of decline after a strong session in the United States the day before.

China’s market erased early gains and ended lower despite encouraging economic data.

The CSI 300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed down 0.73%, while the Shanghai index fell 0.96%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.84% ​​on the day.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% on the eve and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.8%, as investors focused on the upside of corporate earnings after rising US retail sales in January.

Prior to Thursday’s rebound, Hong Kong’s Heng Seng Index had lost 9% from the peaks of a recent rally on Jan. 27.

China stocks lost momentum in the afternoon amid market talk and speculation over a China-Iran statement following the Iranian president’s visit and other issues.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday called for the lifting of sanctions on Iran as an integral part of a stalled international deal over its nuclear program.

. In TOKYO, the Nikkei index advanced 0.71%, to 27,696 points.

. In HONG KONG, the HANG SENG index rose 0.84% ​​to 20,987 points.

. In SHANGHAI, the SSEC index lost 0.96% to 3,249 points.

. The CSI300 index, which brings together the largest companies listed in SHANGHAI and SHENZHEN, fell 0.73% to 4,093 points.

. In SEOUL, the KOSPI index appreciated by 1.96%, at 2,475 points.

. In TAIWAN, the TAIEX index rose by 0.76% to 15,550 points.

. In SINGAPORE, the STRAITS TIMES index gained 0.93% to 3,311 points.

. In SYDNEY, the S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.79% to 7,410 points.