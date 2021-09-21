The Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed moderately higher on Tuesday, while Tokyo returned from a holiday with heavy losses, as investors monitor the severe liquidity crisis at Evergrande, the Chinese real estate giant.

The Hang Seng rose 0.51% in Hong Kong, to 24,221.54 points, reversing only part of the 3.3% tumble it suffered on Monday amid fears that Evergrande, which has accumulated more than $300 billion in liabilities, announce a default and hurt other Chinese real estate companies. Traded in semi-autonomous territory, Evergrande shares were down 0.44% on Tuesday, after plunging more than 10% in the previous trading session.

In a letter sent to employees on Tuesday, the chairman of the board of directors of Evergrande, Hui Ka Yuan, said that the company will fulfill its responsibilities towards property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions, according to Reuters, which quoted the Chinese media.

In Tokyo, the Japanese stock market returned from a national holiday with a sharp devaluation, reacting with delay to fears about Evergrande. The Nikkei fell 2.17%, to 29,839.71 points, pressured by stocks linked to the machinery and steel sectors.

In other parts of Asia, the markets of China, South Korea and Taiwan did not operate for the second day in a row on Tuesday due to holidays.

Oceania

In Oceania, the Australian stock exchange had a modest gain, helped mainly by securities from the oil sector, after reaching its lowest level in three months in the second. The S&P/ASX 200 advanced 0.35% in Sydney, to 7,273.80 points.

Eyes on the USA

Investors from the Asian and Pacific region are also looking forward to the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed, the US central bank) monetary policy meeting, which starts on Tuesday and will end on Wednesday, 22. The big question is whether or not the Fed will signal the beginning of tapering, as the process of gradual reduction of its purchases of financial assets is known.

* With information from Dow Jones Newswires

