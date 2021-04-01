A Hong Kong court found a group of seven activists, lawyers and former parliamentarians guilty of organizing and participating in a demonstration that did not have the permission of the authorities. The defendants include former MP Martin Lee and press mogul Jimmy Lai.

Guilty for organizing a demonstration: it is the verdict of a Hong Kong court against seven prominent pro-democratic leaders, who participated and called a march that did not have the permission of the police and authorities. The protest, which was held on August 18, 2019, took place in the midst of a wave of demonstrations that shook the financial center of the autonomous territory.

The detainees are the press mogul Jimmy Lai, the lawyer and former MP Martin Lee, 82, known as “the father of democracy in Hong Kong”, Leung Kwok-hung, nicknamed “Longhair”, Lee Cheuk-yan, Albert Ho, Cyd Ho Sau-lan and Margaret Ng. They all left the court with their hands up and their fingers raised to symbolize the motto “five lawsuits, not one less” from the 2019 protests. All had pleaded not guilty.

Several stopped to speak to the media, in a challenging tone. Lee Cheuk-yan stated: “Of course we feel this regret that we lost this case, because we believe that we have the right under the constitution to march. Many cases we face stem from the ban on assembly by the police. , which we firmly believe is unconstitutional. “

Those found guilty insisted that the possibility of going to jail for defending democracy would be like “a badge of honor.”

The sentence will be announced on April 16

All the defendants except Lai and “Long Hair” (currently in preventive detention for other charges) will be released on bail on the condition that they do not leave the territory and that they deliver all their documentation to travel. The court announced that the sentence will be known on April 16.

The demonstration that, a year and a half later, has led to these sentences was held on August 18, 2019. At that time, the Civil Human Rights Front requested permission for a 3.8-kilometer march between Victoria Park and the central district from the city.

The so-called “umbrella protest” gathered thousands and thousands of people in August 2019 © Philip FONG / AFP

However, the Police only authorized a concentration in the park, but the organizers decided to proceed with the original plan and indicated that well-known figures of the pro-democratic movement, such as those now convicted, would help in the safe evacuation to the nearby metro stations. The organizers assured that the protest gathered 1.7 million people.

This demonstration was part of the wave of anti-government protests that took place in Hong Kong during the second half of 2019 as a result of a controversial extradition bill that, according to several sectors critical of the Government, would have opened the door to residents of Hong Kong could be extradited to mainland China to be tried there under a system lacking guarantees.

The fence on Hong Kong closes

This ruling against Jimmy Lai and the other 6 former Hong Kong MPs and activists comes in the same week that China has approved an electoral reform for the territory that will further limit the opposition’s options to access the governing mechanisms of the former British colony and it will serve to strengthen Beijing’s hand in managing the territory.

Last year, and in response to the protest movement that took to the streets of Hong Kong, the Chinese Legislature designed and imposed a controversial national security law that provides penalties of up to life imprisonment for cases of secession, terrorism or collusion with foreign forces.

Since its entry into force on June 30, 2020, the freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong have been rapidly eroded.

