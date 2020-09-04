For United Nations experts, the controversial security law adopted by China in the former British colony particularly threatens “freedom of thought, expression and assembly”.

A protest from international experts. UN special rapporteurs warned China on Friday (September 4) that its controversial Hong Kong security law posed a risk to the freedoms of the former British colony. The text entered into force at the end of June in the autonomous territory.

“The measures adopted (…) present a serious risk that these fundamental freedoms (…) will be violated”, say the rapporteurs in a letter dated September 1, accusing Beijing of not respecting its international obligations. The text particularly threatens “freedom of thought, expression and assembly”, warn experts. It seems particularly “criminalize the freedom to express any criticism of China”.

The law was passed by China bypassing the local Hong Kong parliament and before the people could see the final text. He sanctions “subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces”. The local Democratic opposition fears with this legislation to witness a serious decline in freedoms in force in this territory of 7.5 million inhabitants, returned to China in 1997.

Many Western countries, led by the United States, have condemned the new legislation. In retaliation, Washington revoked the preferential trade status granted to the former British colony, restricted the granting of visas for Chinese officials accused of “to question” the autonomy of this semi-autonomous territory and stopped the sale of sensitive defense equipment in Hong Kong. Beijing for its part denounced a “interference” in its internal affairs.

Hong Kong is supposed to enjoy a large degree of autonomy from the rest of the country led by the Communist Party of China, under the principle of “One country, two systems”: since 1997 its inhabitants have enjoyed freedom of expression, freedom of the press and independent justice.