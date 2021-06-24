The ‘Apple Daily’, one of Hong Kong’s leading opposition dailies, published its latest edition after the Chinese authorities froze its assets. The media, like several of its directors, is accused of “conspiring with foreign forces” against China, a crime included in the National Security law.

Hong Kong woke up on June 24 with long lines in front of shops and newspaper distributors. The citizens, several on their feet throughout the morning, wanted to get the last copy of the ‘Apple Daily’, the opposition newspaper that closes its doors due to the National Security law approved a year ago by Beijing.

The editor-in-chief of the publication, Chan Pui-man, confirmed the end of the newspaper in a farewell letter to his readers: “The ‘Apple Daily’ has died (…) Freedom of the press was the victim of tyranny.” Pui-man was arrested last week under the same law that claims the life of his environment.

Many Hong Kongers wanted to say goodbye to the ‘Apple Daily’ in front of its headquarters, where copies of the latest edition were also distributed, a special of which a million copies have been printed.

Hong Kongers line up in the early hours of June 24 to buy the latest edition of the opposition Apple Daily. © Lam Yik / Reuters

“I feel as if I were going to witness the death of a relative tonight,” Sung told EFE, one of the men who came to the newspaper’s headquarters. “The ‘Apple Daily’ is a symbol of freedom in Hong Kong, the conscience and courage of Hong Kongers. It is the only newspaper that has tried to protect our freedoms to the end. It was the only light in the dark, and now it is going out abruptly, “he added.

“Collusion with foreign forces”, the crime of the ‘Apple Daily’

The newspaper was one of the most popular in Hong Kong, known for questioning the Chinese authorities and for supporting the pro-democracy movement in the international financial center that erupted in the form of massive protests in 2019 and which, since then, has seen harsh repression. by the Government.

The retaliations against the ‘Apple Daily’ are one more page of the progressive restrictions on some freedoms in Hong Kong. Precisely through the National Security law that was approved after the mobilizations, the owner of the newspaper, Jimmy Lai, has been in prison since last year for having attended the anti-government demonstrations.

Hong Kong bids farewell to press freedom



But authorities went one step further last week, when More than 500 police officers entered the newspaper’s headquarters, took computers and documents, and arrested the editor and director of the newspaper.

Both the journalists and the newspaper are charged with “conspiracy to collude with foreign forces,” a charge that appears in the controversial National Security law. The Chinese authorities assure that the newspaper published more than 30 articles calling for international sanctions against Beijing.

The authorities froze the assets of ‘Apple Daily’, so the management was unable to continue paying its employees. Now about 1,000 people, including 700 journalists, are out of work.

Press freedom worsens in Hong Kong

Eight press associations regretted the closure of the ‘Daily Apple’: “Hong Kongers have lost a medium that dared to raise its voice and insisted on defending the truth.”

According to the Reporters Without Borders ranking, Hong Kong is ranked 80th out of 180 countries included, implying that press freedom in the financial center faces “significant problems.” In 2002, it ranked 18th. Reporters Without Borders ranks China 177th, with a “very dire situation” when it comes to press freedom.

The opposition movement denounces that China’s influence in the former British colony, which used to be an island of rights and freedoms compared to the Asian giant, has increased dramatically in recent years, putting Hong Kong’s autonomy at risk.

The National Security law is one of the examples: passed after the massive protest movement that shook the financial center in 2019, many denounce that it aims to restrict any criticism, opposition or dissent.

The Chinese authorities initially assured that the law would only affect “a small minority”, but since it was implemented, more than 60 people have already been arrested, mainly spokesmen and representatives of the pro-democracy movement.

They seek to secure the legacy of the ‘Apple Daily’

Since ‘Apple Daily’ confirmed its closure, several activists decided to start backing up documentaries and newspaper articles to upload them to secure platforms.

Much of the content, at least more than 4,000 articles, is being saved in ARWeave, after the publication closed its website and its social media platforms.

One of the young cyber activists dedicated to securing the legacy of ‘Apple Daily’ assured Reuters under the name of Ho that he is not doing it out of “love” for the newspaper but because “it is what needs to be done.” “I never thought ‘Apple Daily’ would disappear so quickly.”

With Reuters, AFP and EFE