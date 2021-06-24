I.In Hong Kong, people stood in line on Thursday for the final issue of the Beijing-critical Apple Daily. In the working-class district of Mongkok, hundreds of people queued early in the morning to buy the democracy movement-related tabloid one last time. A few hours later the newspaper was also selling well in the Central financial district.

“Apple Daily is dead,” said deputy editor-in-chief Chan Pui Man, who was arrested last week, in a suicide note to readers. “Freedom of the press has become a victim of tyranny.”

After massive pressure from the authorities, the editorial team stopped working on Wednesday evening. The website and the accounts on Twitter and Facebook were also closed. Shortly before, the board of directors of the Apple Daily parent company Next Digital had announced the imminent end for the newspaper. Around a thousand employees, including 700 journalists, are now out of work.

On the cover of the last issue there was a photo of the members of the editorial team waving goodbye to a crowd in front of the editorial building. “It’s very scary,” said 30-year-old Candy. “Within two weeks, the authorities were able to dissolve a listed company with the help of the national security law,” she criticized. “I think dark times are dawning for Hong Kong,” a student named Tim told the AFP news agency.

As one of the few remaining critical newspapers in the Chinese Special Administrative Region, Apple Daily has long been a thorn in the side of Beijing with its consistent support for the democracy movement and sharp criticism of China’s authoritarian leadership. In the past week, the authorities tightened the crackdown on the sheet drastically. Several employees were arrested, accounts frozen and dozens of computers and servers confiscated in a raid. The Hong Kong authorities said Apple Daily has called for “sanctions” against Hong Kong and the Beijing leadership.

Those arrested included Editor-in-Chief Ryan Law and Chief Executive Officer Cheung Kim Hung. On the basis of the so-called national security law from last year, they were accused of “colluding with another country or external elements with the aim of endangering national security”.

“Hong Kongers have lost a medium that dared to stand up and stand up for the truth,” eight local journalists’ associations said in a joint statement. They called on all colleagues to wear black clothes on Thursday as a sign of mourning.

The 73-year-old owner of the newspaper, Jimmy Lai, had previously been sentenced to several prison terms totaling 20 months for participating in pro-democracy protests.

In Hong Kong there were months of mass protests against Beijing’s growing influence in 2019. In response, the Chinese leadership last year enacted what is known as the Security Act, which allows the Hong Kong authorities to crack down on any activity they believe threatens China’s national security. Violations can be punished with life imprisonment.