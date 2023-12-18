Home page politics

From: Christiane Kühl

Press Split

Hong Kong's icon of democracy: Publisher Jimmy Lai interviewed by AFP shortly after the national security law was passed © ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP

The publisher Jimmy Lai and his newspaper Apple Daily have been one of the driving forces behind the democratization of Hong Kong. From Monday he will therefore be in court on charges of conspiracy.

Jimmy Lai is the one Chinese Communist Party has been a thorn in the side for a very long time. Shocked by the bloody suppression of the protests with hundreds of deaths in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, the successful Hong Kong entrepreneur founded his first newspaper in 1989 Next Magazine. From the beginning, this was a voice for more democracy in what was then still a British crown colony Hong Kong. With harsh criticism of those in power, Lai immediately turned the Communist Party against him with the paper. The then Prime Minister Li Peng – who was one of the main people responsible for the brutal crackdown by the security forces in June 1989 – once described him as the “son of a turtle with zero IQ”.

While this statement may seem quirky, the current trial against the 76-year-old Lai is deadly serious. In earlier times he had been able to avoid Beijing's anger. As China out of anger over Next MagazineWhen Lai's clothing chain Giordano closed branches across the country, he closed the newspaper – and founded the newspaper instead Apple Daily, which remained Hong Kong's most famous mouthpiece for the democracy movement until its forced end in 2021. Lai is now facing very serious charges under the national security law passed in 2020 under pressure from Beijing and is facing life in prison.

The charge is conspiracy to produce seditious publications. Lai is also accused of secret agreements with foreign countries; Among other things, the publisher should: USA in his newspaper after the security law was passed, called for sanctions to be imposed against the governments of Hong Kong and China.

Lai caught at the start of the trial despite poor prospects

Lai pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of the trial on Monday. He appeared slimmer than at previous court appearances, smiled and waved to the packed courtroom. “When fundamental rights are involved, any protection must be liberally interpreted in favor of Mr. Lai…,” Lai's lawyer Robert Pang told the three Supreme Court judges. But the prospects are not rosy for Lai. Since 2020, all activists on trial have also been convicted. Lai himself has also been in prison for three years and was separately sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for fraud in connection with his newspaper and for a vigil.

For many Hong Kongers, Lai is a hero because of his amazing career. He fled from mainland China to Hong Kong when he was twelve. There he worked his way up from the factory floor to become a sweater manufacturer until he finally founded his own casual clothing chain, Giordano, which is still one of the most successful in Hong Kong today. Lai is rich and holds a British passport. After the security law was passed, he could have fled to one of his properties in Paris, London, Kyoto or Taipei. But he decided to stay – and was eventually arrested.

National Security Law of 2020 led to the erosion of fundamental rights in Hong Kong

The national security law was China's response to a wave of protests in Hong Kong starting in 2019. It criminalizes secession, subversion, terrorism and cooperation with foreign powers. Since then, the central government has used the law to increasingly restrict the basic rights of the Hong Kong people, such as freedom of the press and freedom of assembly. The new regional government installed by Beijing under the hardliner and former police officer John Lee has placed bounties equivalent to a good 115,000 euros on refugee dissidents. The electoral law was also changed in 2020: only “patriots” are allowed to stand for election. Interest in elections plummeted: in the recent district election, only 30 percent cast their votes.

Britain on Sunday expressly called on the authorities to release Jimmy Lai. The US State Department also condemned the persecution of the publisher and called for his release. “Measures that suppress press freedom and restrict the free flow of information… have undermined Hong Kong's democratic institutions and damaged Hong Kong's reputation,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller with. The trial is scheduled to last 80 days.