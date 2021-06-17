Hong Kong police raided the offices of China’s critical daily Apple Daily on Thursday for the second time in less than a year. arrested five managers, including the editor-in-chief of this medium, who warned that freedom of the press in this territory “Hang on a wire”.

These arrests, in the name of drastic national security law, are the latest setback against popular tabloid and its imprisoned owner, billionaire Jimmy Lai.

More than 500 police officers participated this Thursday morning in the operation, which was carried out in connection with articles published by the Apple Daily “urging sanctions” against Hong Kong and Chinese leaders, according to the police.

Apple Daily boss Jimmy Lai at the time of his arrest by Hong Kong police in April 2020. Photo: AP

It is the first time that the content of an article has led to arrests under the national security law imposed by Beijing last year.

In a message to its readers, the Apple Daily stated that “the protection of press freedom in Hong Kong is hanging by a thread.”

“All members of Apple Daily are standing tall,” the publication added.

The journalists union of the newspaper crossed out the operation of “gratuitous violation of freedom of the press“which” reflects the way in which the power of the police has increased within the framework of the law. “



A double page of the Apple Daily newspaper showing images of the protests that took place in Hong Kong in 2019. Photo: Bloomberg

The five managers were arrested “for conspiracy with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security, “according to the police.

Police froze Apple Daily assets worth $ 2.3 million.

The newspaper has been a stone in Beijing’s shoe, and has openly supported the movement calling for more democracy in the city.

Among the people arrested, figure editor-in-chief Ryan Law and CEO Cheung Kim-hung.

Apple Daily broadcast the police raid live on its Facebook account and the footage showed police officers cordoning off the complex and entering the building.



Hong Kong police remove files from the Apple Daily newspaper office. Photo: Bloomberg

“They arrived around 7 this morning, our building is fenced off,” an unidentified journalist said in the broadcast. “Now we can see them carrying boxes of supplies to their truck.”

“The police prevent us from using much of our equipment, but we can keep the live camera connected and our website will continue to be updated,” added the journalist’s voice.

A controversial law that turned political life upside down

The national security law that entered into force in June 2020 it is the spearhead of Hong Kong’s widespread crackdown on critics of China since the massive pro-democracy demonstrations of 2019.

The legislation criminalized much of the opposition and it gave the authorities broad investigative powers.

People convicted under the new law face life in prison, and most are denied bail upon arrest.



Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of Next Digital Ltd., the company that owns Apple Daily, at the time of his arrest by Hong Kong police. Photo: Bloomberg

With the operation on Thursday, it is the second time in less than a year that the police raided the Apple Daily.

The owner of the publication, Lai, 73, was charged with conspiracy following a search in August, and is currently serving multiple prison sentences for participating in the pro-democracy demonstrations that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

Beijing has made no secret of its desire to silence the newspaper, and the state press often refers to Lai as a “traitor” and a “black hand.”

More than 100 people have been arrested under the law, including some of the city’s best-known pro-democracy activists, while others have gone abroad.

China claims the law is necessary to restore stability to Hong Kong, but its critics, including several Western countries, say the crackdown toppled China’s promise that the city would maintain certain freedoms and autonomy after its passing into the hands of Beijing in 1997.

A month ago, in an interview with AFP, editor-in-chief Law was defiant.

He admitted that the newspaper had been in crisis since the imprisonment of its owner, but assured that the journalists were determined to maintain the publication.

At a recent meeting, the staff asked Law what to do if the police stopped him.

He simply replied: “broadcast it live“.

Source: AFP