The Hong Kong national security police arrested this Thursday morning (June 17, 2021) the editor-in-chief of the newspaper Apple Daily. The CEO, the director of operations and 2 other editors of the publication were also detained. The agents claimed that they formed “collusion with foreign forces”.

According to information from the British newspaper The Guardian, all executives were arrested at their homes, around 7 am (local time). The police also searched the newsroom of the Apple Daily and in their offices. In a statement made after the arrests, the corporation said the warrant covered “the power to search and seize journalistic materials”.

“The operation, still in progress, aims to gather evidence for a case of suspected violation of national security law”, declared the police.

The prisoners, according to the Apple Daily, they are:

the editor-in-chief, Ryan Law;

the CEO, Cheung Kim-hung;

the operations director, Chow Tat-kuen;

the deputy editor in chief, Chan Puiman;

and the executive editor, Cheung Chi-wai.

In August 2020, the police also entered the headquarters of the Apple Daily to execute search and seizure warrants. More than 200 agents were at the newspaper’s newsroom. Journalists in the building broadcast the police action live.

Hong Kong approved in June 2020 the new national security law. With it, the Chinese authorities are authorized to fight what they classify as an activity “subversive and secessionist” in Hong Kong, further heightening fears of a reduction in freedoms in China’s semi-autonomous region.

