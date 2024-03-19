The Legislative Council of Hong Kong approved, this Tuesday (19), the controversial national security bill, which will come into force next Saturday (23) and promises to “complete” the determinations that Beijing had already determined for the territory , announced the head of the city government, John Lee.

The legislative process concluded today with a session of the city's Parliament in which its 89 legislators approved the project, which seeks to cover the gaps in the National Security Law imposed by Beijing in June 2020, after the city registered mass protests against the government in 2019.

The regulation, contained in the so-called article 23 of the Fundamental Law, raised concern in the European Union and in countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, which expressed their fear that the new norm, added to the national security law enacted in Beijing, further restricts rights and freedoms in Hong Kong.

This legislation was rushed through in just 11 days, the shortest time a bill has been processed in the city, despite critical voices warning that it could pose major risks to civil liberties.

Critics see it as the latest step in a broad political repression triggered by the 2019 pro-democracy protests.

Hong Kong Security Chief Chris Tang highlighted the government and Parliament's efforts in promoting the new standard, but attributed its success mainly to “residents' recognition of the importance of safeguarding national security.”

Article 23 of the Basic Law requires the city to enact its own laws to prohibit any act of treason, secession, sedition, subversion against the central government or theft of state secrets, prevent foreign political organizations from carrying out activities in the city, and veto political groups locals establishing links with their foreign counterparts.

The new legislation includes crimes that can carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, including treason, insurrection, inciting a member of the Chinese military to mutiny, as well as collusion with external forces to damage or weaken public infrastructure in order to endanger national security.

During today's legislative session, the head of Security tried to clarify doubts about some of these crimes.

Tang justified the sedition punishment because “anti-China forces have fueled hatred and extolled violence to weaken residents' law-abiding conscience.”

The government of the former British colony highlighted the urgency of promulgating a National Security Decree in compliance with its constitutional obligation, which requires the implementation of local regulations that cover gaps in the National Security Law imposed by Beijing.

Hong Kong began the process of enacting this legislation on January 30 with a four-week public consultation period that generated more than 13,000 proposals and 98% citizen support, according to the government.

Since the bill was introduced on March 8, a committee has been holding daily meetings following the Hong Kong leader's call to pass it “at full speed.” The last time they tried to apply Article 23 in Hong Kong, in 2003, around half a million people took to the streets in opposition to this initiative and in defense of democratic values. (With EFE Agency)