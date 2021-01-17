Hong Kong | Paralytic paralyzed Lai Chi-wai climbed to a height of 250 meters along a skyscraper in Hong Kong – Video shows capture

Lai Chi-wai, paralyzed ten years ago, has been one of the best climbers in the world.

Ten years ago paralyzed Lai Chi-wai realized one of his dreams on Jan. 16 and climbed up a skyscraper in Hong Kong, according to Reuters.

Lai Chi-wai’s goal was to ascend to the top floor of the second tower of the Nina Towers at 300 meters, but after 10 hours of climbing, the hand forces ran out and he interrupted the ascent to a height of 250 meters.

“I was a little scared. When climbing a mountain, you can grab rocks and use cavities. But a glass wall can only rely on the rope hanging from it, ”Lai told Reuters.

Lai Before being paralyzed in a car accident, Chi-wai was one of the best climbers in the world. Among other things, he has won the Asian Rock Climbing Championship Fourth.

After the accident, he set a goal to be able to climb despite the wheelchair. He also returned to his job as a climbing instructor.

“I found a direction in my life, I knew I could still do what I wanted in my life. In a way, I forgot that I have a disability, I could still dream and do what I like about it, even though I am injured, “Lai says.

Before the skyscraper trick, Lai has also wheelchair climbed to the nearly 500-meter-high Lion Rock, a well-known mountain in Hong Kong.

“Some people think that we with disabilities are always weak and would always need help, assistance and human pity. I want to tell everyone that you don’t have to think that way, ”Lai says.