Hong Kong has issued arrest warrants for five more activists living abroad. Rewards of one million Hong Kong dollars (around 116,500 euros) have been offered for information leading to their arrest, the police in the Chinese special administrative region announced on Friday. Affected are Simon Cheng, Frances Hui, Joey Siu, Johnny Fok and Tony Choi.

In a similar move, Hong Kong authorities had already put a bounty on eight other prominent democracy activists living abroad in July.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron criticized the approach on Friday. “We will not tolerate any attempt by any foreign power to intimidate, harass or harm individuals or communities in the UK,” Cameron said in a statement.

After the Chinese Special Administrative Region passed a draconian security law to suppress the democracy movement three years ago, many activists fled, especially to Great Britain, Australia and the USA.

Observers pointed out at the time that the Hong Kong authorities' measure was unlikely to have any effect. After all, the countries in which those affected now live have long since suspended their extradition agreements with Hong Kong.

Critics of the measures complain that the bounties on the mostly young activists are further damaging the international reputation of the financial metropolis. The wanted posters of the mostly young activists hang prominently at Hong Kong airport and other border crossings.