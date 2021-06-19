Bail release denied for Next Digital CEO Cheung Kim-hung and Apple Daily director Ryan Law, arrested Thursday in Hong Kong, the day of the search of the headquarters of the newspaper that supported the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. former British colony. The same Apple Daily reports. Cheung and Law are being charged with “colluding with a foreign country or with external elements to harm national security,” under the disputed “national security” law that Beijing has imposed on Hong Kong. For the judge, Victor So, there is insufficient reason to believe that “they do not continue to commit actions that may endanger” “national security”. The other three Apple Daily executives arrested on Thursday were released on bail yesterday.



