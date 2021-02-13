Hong Kong | New bill gives immigration director the right to block anyone from leaving Hong Kong – lawyers warn of legal sanctions

The bill was promulgated at the same time as many democracy activists were pushing out.

Legal experts are concerned about a new bill by the Hong Kong administration that would give the city’s immigration director “unbridled power” to prevent anyone from leaving the city.

The influential Hong Kong Bar Association HKBA submitted its statement to the city’s law council on Friday and warned of a new bill on possible sanctions, AFP news agency said.

Under the law, an immigration director could prevent any individual – a Hong Kong resident or visitor – from leaving the area.

Hong Kong is a semi-autonomous region belonging to China, which is also a major economic center.

China introduced a new national security law in Hong Kong last June. Tightened legislation was intended to stifle long-running demonstrations for democracy.

Since June, many democracy activists and politicians have left Hong Kong for exile. The political situation has driven people out of the city more generally. Many are trying to move from Hong Kong to Britain, Canada or Taiwan, for example.

Administration proposed in January an amendment to the law that would allow the director of immigration to make a decision to prevent any individual from leaving the country without a court decision.

The HKBA considered it particularly problematic that the draft law did not provide any justification as to the grounds on which exit could be prevented or for what purposes the law was intended to be used.

“It is not the director but the courts that should be allowed to decide when it is necessary and reasonable to declare a travel ban,” the organization said in a statement, according to AFP.

Last since the summer, nearly a hundred influential democracy activists have been arrested in Hong Kong. Four have been charged with crimes punishable by life imprisonment.

In August, a dozen activists were arrested in the waters while trying to escape by ship to Taiwan.