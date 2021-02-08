Hong Kong | “Mr. Owl” tells children why opinions should not always be expressed – Hong Kong administration releases colorful propaganda video

In a video published last week on the Hong Kong administration’s website, Mr. Owl tells children about terrorism and hostile foreign powers, among other things.

“Let’s study national security ”, is proclaimed in a colorful, children’s book animation video.

The picture shows a “Mr. Owl” with a spectacle head snugged into a rectangular student hat, which begins to tell two clear-eyed children why the National Security Act is good and necessary.

An owl waving a map stick explains, for example, that while citizens have different rights, they are also bound by legal obligations. Opinions may be expressed, but only within the framework of the law – otherwise you may be subject to legal liability.

In addition, Mr. Owl tells children about the numerous external threats facing Hong Kong, including terrorism and hostile foreign powers.

Last in a video posted on the administration’s website this week, the Hong Kong administration seeks to teach children the freedoms and responsibilities of the National Security Act, which came into force in June.

The New York Times according to the video, it is part of a curriculum that has come into effect in China’s Special Area, which aims to convey to children youth-friendly guidance from the mainland Chinese government.

Demonstrators opposing the so-called extradition law staged numerous major demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2019 and 2020. The violent protests involved large numbers of students, and the administration said the unrest was due to “wrong attitudes” learned in schools, among other things.

According to Western countries, China is seeking to defeat Hong Kong’s democracy through a new law.

So the lively animation now presents a version of the Hong Kong and mainland Chinese governments about what kind of worldview they want to convey to the youngest citizens.

Self-governing For a long time, Hong Kong’s freedoms of expression and assembly were at a near-Western level, much higher than in their mainland, China.

Under the new law, illegal slogans in favor of Hong Kong independence and criticism of the Chinese leadership are illegal. Terrorism can be classified as damage to public transport, for example.

Suspects of the violation of the law are allowed to go to court in mainland China, where the judiciary is under the control of the party leadership.

Also several textbooks text has been changed. For example, images of the texts of self-adhesive stickers glued to the walls have been removed. However, the cleaning of the study material started even before the enactment of the law.

School libraries have been ordered to remove books that do not fit the spirit of the new law. Books by Democracy activists have been removed from public libraries.