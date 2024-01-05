Murad Al-Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Hong Kong lost to Tajikistan 1-2 in a friendly match in Abu Dhabi, as part of the preparatory camp for the teams to participate in the Asian Cup finals.

Tajikistan will play a “friendly” match against Saudi Arabia next Wednesday, in the Qatari capital, Doha, before opening its campaign in the tournament by meeting our national team next January 14.

Hong Kong previously achieved a friendly victory over China 2-1 in Abu Dhabi last week, as the team seeks to perform better in the Asian finals, where it is still searching for its first victory, after having previously played 10 matches in the first, third and fourth editions, during which it was known as Drawing 3 times, losing 7 matches, it has appeared again in the finals since 1968.

According to media monitoring in Hong Kong, the Norwegian national team coach, Jørn Andersen, focuses on set pieces in his playing style, in an attempt to surprise competitors in the finals, while knowing the capabilities of his players that require him to close spaces and try to snatch goals instead of open play.