Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, has rejected allegations that press freedom in the city faces “extinction” after yet another independent local newspaper, Citizen News, shut down over security concerns as China steps up the repression of the territory.

“I read news this morning, because of the closure of an online vehicle, that press freedom is facing extinction in Hong Kong. I simply cannot accept such allegations,” Lam said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday .

Lam also denied that the newspapers’ closure was linked to Beijing’s imposition of the National Security Law.

“If the implementation of the national security law were to harm press freedom, we would not see any press freedom in the western world. Tell me a western country that does not have a national security law,” said the Hong Kong leader.

Beijing is accused by Western countries and civil rights groups of causing the deterioration of liberties and democracy in Hong Kong, especially after the imposition of the national security law, which criminalizes acts of “subversion” and “collusion” with foreign actors to interfere in city affairs.

Since the law’s introduction in June 2020, three pro-democracy newspapers in Hong Kong have closed their doors and several activists have been arrested.

The independent newspaper Citizen News announced on Sunday (2) that it would end its operations as of this Tuesday, five years after its foundation. In a statement, the vehicle cited concerns about the safety of its journalists.

“We all deeply love this place. Sadly, what is before us is not just rain or gales, but hurricanes and tsunamis,” the statement said.

The Citizen News announcement came days after the closure of another pro-democracy newspaper, Stand News, which was the target of a police raid last Wednesday. About 200 security agents stormed the newspaper’s office and arrested seven people for “conspiracy to run seditious publications (insurrection against established authority.”

That same day in the afternoon, the newspaper announced that it was ending operations.

In June of this year, executives of the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily were arrested for alleged “collusion with a foreign country”. Subsequently, the periodical ended its activities.