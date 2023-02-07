Home page World

From: Vivian Werg

Split

After the end of the strict Corona rules, Hong Kong wants to attract more visitors to the city with an attractive tourism campaign.

Frankfurt – “No isolation, no quarantine and no restrictions,” promises the head of government John Lee. In the wake of the pandemic and the mainland’s strict laws, Hong Kong increasingly lost popularity and autonomy in recent years. With a large-scale campaign, the Chinese special administrative region now wants to return as a popular travel destination and boost tourism with free flight tickets.

The campaign entitled “Hello, Hong Kong” is large-scale: the Hong Konger Zeitung South China Morning Post according to it should cost the equivalent of about 231 million euros. Prime Minister Lee announced that from March 2023, half a million free airline tickets will be distributed to visitors from all over the world. “Visitors can experience the ‘hustle and bustle’ of the city at ease, he said in a speech to senior business and tourism officials.

Free flight tickets to Hong Kong: Metropolis wants to boost tourism

After more than two years, the financial metropolis has lifted many of its strict entry regulations before mainland China. Previously, travelers had to go into mandatory hotel quarantine – one of the world’s strictest pandemic rules – which caused visitor numbers to plummet.

Hong Kong: No more entry restrictions © Geovien So/ dpa

Hong Kong: Massive slump in visitor numbers

How nv reported, only 600,000 people had visited Hong Kong in 2022 – in 2019 it was 56 million, according to the tourist board. The reason was mainly that of the government in Beijing imposed measures to contain the corona-Pandemic. Hong Kong’s economy fell 3.5 percent last year.

Previously, however, also had massive and often violent Protests against Beijing’s growing influence in the SAR made disturbing headlines. With the security law for Hong Kong, the Chinese government greatly expanded its police control in 2020. As a result made loud nv 130 international companies have closed their branches in Hong Kong in the past three years. According to official figures more than 140,000 working people left Hong Kong.

Hong Kong: From British colony to global city under Chinese control View photo gallery

Hong Kong: Current entry requirements

Despite the lifting of the strict corona rules, normality has not yet fully returned. In Hong Kong, masks are still compulsory not only in public buildings, but also on the street.

As the Federal Foreign Office has informed, since February 6, 2023, all international travelers (including Taiwan) who are at least four years old on the day of arrival in Hong Kong, can provide evidence of a negative PCR test (within 48 hours before departure) or a negative rapid test (within 24 hours before departure). International transit is available at Hong Kong Airport. (Vivian Werg)