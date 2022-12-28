Hong Kong has decided to end some of its recent major rules aimed at containing the coronavirus (COVID-19), scrapping restrictions on gathering and checking for vaccination and testing of travellers, in an overhaul of policies aimed at reviving its reputation as a global financial centre.

Bloomberg News quoted CEO John Lee as saying today, Wednesday, that there will be no maximum number of people who can gather in public places, and the vaccination permit to enter a group of places will be canceled starting tomorrow, Thursday. Close contacts of people with COVID-19 will not be quarantined, and restrictions will be lifted on the number of people who can sit together in restaurants, which currently stands at 12 and 6 people, respectively.

The city of Hong Kong has also decided not to require incoming travelers to undergo PCR tests after their arrival, but recommends that they undergo rapid tests on the fifth day of their presence in the city.

People arriving in Hong Kong will have to take a rapid test within 24 hours of leaving for the city, or a PCR test within 48 hours. The health declaration form will not be mandatory, meaning there will be no obligation to report the result, but the border official may ask to see a photo of the test.