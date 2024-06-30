Hong Kong Statistics Bureau: Russia Increases Diamond Shipments to Asia Almost 20 Times

Hong Kong has increased supplies of diamonds from Russia for their further sale in Asia; in annual terms, from January to May, import volumes increased almost 20 times. About it testify data from the Hong Kong Bureau of Statistics, published on the agency’s official website.

Thus, according to the Statistics Bureau, in January-May Hong Kong purchased Russian diamonds worth $657.3 million – 18 times more in annual terms.