Hong Kong’s Prime Minister John Lee wants to revive the city’s struggling economy. But Beijing’s control over the metropolis is growing.

Munich/Hong Kong – When Xi Jinping opened the party congress of China’s Communists in Beijing last Sunday, iron discipline prevailed in the Great Hall of the People. TV cameras showed the approximately 2,300 delegates listening intently and eagerly taking notes during the 100-minute speech by China’s head of state and party. On Wednesday, however, John Lee, Hong Kong’s new head of government by Beijing’s grace, after 100 days in office, his first keynote speech stopped, it was much more relaxed. As the South China Morning Post observed, some of the audience in the city’s Legislative Council were playing with their cell phones, while others were having a snack in between. Which was hardly surprising in view of the length of Lee’s lecture: for almost three hours, the 64-year-old talked about the small and large problems of his city without a period or comma.

And Hong Kong has many problems. The city, which was once a British Crown Colony and has been part of China again since 1997, has lost its luster. Once Asia’s most important financial center, Hong Kong was also a multicultural metropolis that attracted people from all over the world. For some time now, however, many have only wanted to leave Hong Kong. Even Prime Minister Lee, who took office in July, admitted that. “In the last two years, the number of employees shrank by about 140,000,” he said on Wednesday. In all, more than 200,000 people have left the city since 2020, according to official figures.

Hong Kong temporarily had the highest corona death rate in the world

One of the reasons for the mass exodus was the Corona policy, which had cut Hong Kong off from the rest of the world for a good two years. “Lee’s government has strictly adhered to China’s zero-Covid policy, undermining Hong Kong’s role as an international logistics and financial hub,” says democracy activist Finn Lau, who lives in exile in London Munich Merkur by IPPEN.MEDIA. For months, the city had closed the borders – in the direction of China, but also to the rest of the world.

There were no nationwide lockdowns in Hong Kong like in the People’s Republic, but the city government’s Covid measures were among the toughest in the world. The strict hotel quarantine for travelers was only ended in August. Anyone who wants to travel from Hong Kong to neighboring Shenzhen, which is on the Chinese mainland, still has to go into forced quarantine there.

After the city had the highest corona death rate in the world in spring, the pandemic in Hong Kong now seems largely under control, also thanks to high vaccination rates. 94 percent of the population received at least one injection, and 80 percent even received the third dose – significantly more than in Germany, for example.

Hong Kong under Chinese control: “erasing of culture and identity” of the city

The crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in 2019 and the introduction of a so-called “security law” in June 2020 have also caused insecurity in Hong Kong. The “security law” has effectively abolished freedom of expression and the press in the Beijing-controlled city, and dozens of activists have been sentenced to prison terms. John Lee, who was chosen by the Chinese government for the top job, is fully in line with Beijing. “We have witnessed a decline in Hong Kong’s autonomy, the loss of civil liberties and the willful obliteration of Hong Kong’s culture and identity,” said activist Lau of Lee’s first 100 days in office. For him, the head of government is “a puppet of China”.

In his Wednesday speech, Lee, in Beijing’s tone, blamed “certain external forces” for his city’s plight. They “deliberately slandered our country and distorted the situation in Hong Kong”. Despite the obvious problems, he urged: “We must give the world a true picture of Hong Kong, highlight our strengths, achievements and opportunities, and show that the city is a good place for people to pursue their dreams.” Specifically, Lee plans to use several programs to recruit workers from China and abroad. In addition, it should be easier for foreign experts to settle down permanently in the city. 1,000 domestic and foreign celebrities are also to be won over for a large-scale image campaign.

Hong Kong’s economy is suffering – also because of China’s corona policy

Is that enough to make Hong Kong attractive again? Other Asian cities such as Singapore or Seoul have long been more popular with investors and expats than Hong Kong, and forecasts also predict stagnation for this year, also due to the struggling Chinese economy. In any case, after Lee’s speech, the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was down almost 2.4 percent.

The freedoms that Hong Kong once had are unlikely to return any time soon. Xi Jinping made this clear in his party conference speech over the weekend. In it, he stressed that China has full control of the city and ensures “that Hong Kong is ruled by patriots”. Patriotism, according to the Chinese interpretation, means loyalty to the central government in Beijing. The city’s schools should ensure that Hong Kong does not run out of patriots in the future. His government, according to John Lee, will “promote national education both inside and outside the classroom to strengthen students’ sense of national identity and national pride and raise their awareness of the common protection of our country’s national security.” Democracy activist Finn Lau, on the other hand, speaks of “indoctrination measures” with which Hong Kong’s education sector is “flooded”. (sh)