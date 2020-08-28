Numerous arrests, disturbing images, the security law: the situation in Hong Kong is dramatic. The Chinese security law is crippling. But the population is adaptable – and continues to fight.

Several activists were arrested in Hong Kong after the so-called Security Act came into force, including media mogul Jimmy Lai and well-known activist Agnes Chow. They face life sentences.

D.he past weeks have been overwhelming, to say the least. When I heard that activists and very good friends of mine were being wanted “criminals” or even arrested, I flipped through my calendar to see when I had last seen them.

I tried to remember everything I said or wanted to say to them. What I would tell you if we meet again. And then I thought of my family and friends, who have not yet been arrested and are safe for the moment: will I ever see them again or will they be arrested soon?

That’s what’s almost ingenious about the national security law – the crippling fear it inspires. This feeling of fear is persistent and has dominated my thoughts for weeks. When friends who are being monitored and followed do not respond to messages for several hours, my anxiety and concern about possible arrest grows until they confirm they are safe.

I am terrified. Not only because people close to me are in danger, but also because Hong Kong’s plight could be forgotten. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is brilliant at propaganda and deception. The party is currently pretending to be conciliatory – but the truth is that it is expanding its control over Hong Kong.

After this year’s election in Hong Kong was canceled, the CCP announced that it would “extend” the current legislative period. In other words: The party determines the legislature in Hong Kong – because when the legislature expires, the elected representatives also lose their legitimacy. And the July primaries showed that Hong Kongers are in some ways unhappy with the current incumbents.

Offering appointments is one way of securing “loyal opposition” in the legislature. But if someone from the pro-democracy camp accepts such an offer, works with the CCP and joins a provisional parliament, then it is nothing more than a pact with the devil.

Because consent to be handpicked by Beijing as “opposition” would create a false impression of legality – and help the CCP to deceive the world that an opposition is still allowed in Hong Kong. The authority and legitimacy of lawmakers should not come from the government or Beijing, but only from the electorate.

Using the pandemic as an excuse to cancel the election is outrageous. All proposed so-called solutions are tricks and an attempt to create an illusion in which Hong Kong still seems to be as the world knew it – with the aim of averting further sanctions against Hong Kong or China.

In truth, Beijing is tightening its controls in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s Prime Minister Carrie Lam is currently trying to implement a health code system that is presumably a disguised “social credit system” for the digital evaluation of behavior. Lam threatens that the Covid-19 restrictions cannot be lifted if there are not enough participants for the voluntary test programs of Chinese providers that are supported by Beijing.

Beijing rules through fear. And it’s scary to live in such an overbearing dictatorship. Who would not be afraid under these circumstances?

But the Hong Kongers have shown themselves to be brave; we do what is right despite paralyzing fear. We take every opportunity that presents itself to keep fighting. We are adaptable and creative. And I sincerely hope the world keeps looking.

Glacier Kwong writes this column in alternation with Joshua Wong. The two young activists from Hong Kong are fighting against the growing influence of China in their homeland.

