Hong Kong | Hong Kong to start reviewing candidates’ backgrounds so that only people loyal to China can enter public office

China tightened its grip on Hong Kong last week by pushing through extensive changes to the region’s electoral system.

In Hong Kong candidates for public office will have their entire life history reviewed in the future, said the Minister of Justice of the Separate Administrative Region TeresaCheng to the broadcaster RTHK.

According to him, anything that “can be suspected of affecting their loyalty” is taken into consideration.

“We can’t limit the review to just the previous three or five years, we have to evaluate everything in context. Maybe something said 10 years ago is related to what someone said yesterday, ”Cheng said.

On Tuesday, China imposed extensive changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system. This is a continuation of previous efforts by China to suppress the Hong Kong democracy movement and tighten its grip there. The city has seen large-scale pro-democracy demonstrations in recent years, often with violent responses.

Hong Kong people are allowed to vote in limited local elections, but tend to vote overwhelmingly pro-democracy candidates. Under the One Country, Two Systems arrangement, Hong Kong enjoyed for a long time clearly freer political rights than mainland China. This has not been in the minds of the authoritarian Chinese central leadership.

Recent changes in the region’s constitution, among other things, will ensure that the majority of legislators are elected by a committee loyal to China’s central government. The size of the country’s legislature will be increased from 70 to 90 seats, but only 20 seats will be distributed directly by election, compared to 35 in the past.

The Chinese authorities have praised the changes to the electoral system as part of a series of attacks launched by the Security Act to curb unrest.

Last year, China drove to Hong Kong through a “national security law” under which much of the dissent and opposition to Chinese power has been criminalized. Since then, dozens of activists have already been charged and sentenced to prison.